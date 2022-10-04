Viral Video: It’s been months, but the Kala Chashma trend refuses to die down. From commoners to influencers and celebrities, the trend has captivated one and all, making them groove to the peppy music. It all started when a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral for dance performance on Kala Chashma at a wedding. Ever since then, the dance trend has blown up on the internet. As you might have seen in several videos, the challenge involves a group of dancers with one designated person who twerks to the peppy song.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Recreates Viral Bhai-Behen Reel With Her Grandfather, Netizens Go Aww

Now, a new video has emerged wherein an Asian all-girl dance group was seen dropping some fiery moves on the song. Dressed like school girls, the group joyfully and enthusiastically shimmied to the song while one of them took a tumble and fell. The girl who fell then twerked for a couple of seconds to perform the hook step as others joined her. Their energy and excitement, is worth watching, and will make you wanna groove too.

QuickStyle captioned the video and wrote, "Trend doesn't wanna END! WORLD WIDE."

ASIAN ALL-GIRL DANCE GROUP DANCES TO KALA CHASHMA: WATCH VIDEO

People loved thee video and were amazed by the group’s energy and fantastic moves. A user wrote, “Boom! The Energy Level,” while another added, “It’s a happy uplifting joyous dance. It’s what the world needs.” A third said, “Hahahaha phenomenal ! U guys have changed the whole world.”

What do you think about their dance?