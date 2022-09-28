Viral Video: Needless to say, Yoga offers tremendous physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. However, in yoga, there are different types of asanas, which are quite hard to practice. Mastering a yoga pose needs core strength, agility and balance. It can be a lot harder when someone does yoga, not in a comfortable environment, but in space! Recently, an astronaut left the internet in awe after she performed some yoga poses in space. In a video going viral, Samantha Cristoforetti, an astronaut from the European Space Agency can be seen striking a few yoga poses in zero gravity. Despite the weightlessness, she aced all the asanas, particularly ‘Garudasana’ or the ‘eagle yoga’ pose, by enacting her yoga teacher’s instructions.Also Read - Viral Video: Robot Runs 100 Meters in 24.73 Seconds, Breaks Guinness World Record | Watch

The video was shared by Cosmic Kids – an organisation that promotes the benefits of yoga. "Yoga in weightlessness? Done! It's a bit tricky, but with the right poses and some creative freedom you can do it," reads the caption of the post. The astronaut quoted the tweet and wrote, "Yoga in weightlessness? Done! It's a bit tricky, but with the right poses (thanks @CosmicKidsYoga!) and some creative freedom, you can do it. Take a look!"

ASTONAUT DOES YOGA IN SPACE: WATCH VIDEO

What happens when you try to do yoga in #SPACE? 🚀 Here’s @AstroSamantha the astronaut doing #CosmicKids on the ISS! 💫 Watch the whole video here: https://t.co/gn7GomHmxT Thank you to the amazing team @ESA for this incredible opportunity! 🧑🚀 #MissionMinerva #SpaceWeek pic.twitter.com/0nOiXwZa6W — Cosmic Kids (@CosmicKidsYoga) September 27, 2022

Inspired by her, one user wrote, “Will take some practice for some of us to do eagle pose here on earth. This week’s goal.” Another commented, “Wow, very beautiful, you are interesting.” “Ahh, my son has been asking about when we’d see this since the earlier videos! Brilliant!” posted a third.