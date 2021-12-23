A video showing how astronauts get a haircut at the ‘space salon’ is going viral on social media. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen getting a haircut by his crewmate, India-born NASA astronaut Raja Chari, inside the International Space Station (ISS).Also Read - NASA Spacecraft Enters Sun's Atmosphere 'Corona' For First Time in History. WATCH

“Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents. Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or-even worse-the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist’s service,” Matthias Maurer said in his tweet. Also Read - Astronauts Love Having Indian Food in Space, Says NASA's Anil Menon

In the video, the ESA astronaut can be seen kneeling and holding on for support as Raja Chari uses a special trimmer to cut his hair. But it’s not any ordinary trimmer as the hair might go everywhere and even ruin the systems. The astronauts use specially designed hair clippers that has a vacuum attached to it which sucks hair as they are being cut. The post has recieved over 30,000 views and 1,000 likes.

Watch the video here: