Audi Runs Over Security Guard In Ghaziabad During Fight Between Two Families, Narrowly Escapes Death | WATCH

According to the police, a man Kusagra Sagar went to drop his sister Indu Sagar at her in-laws' house. There they were beaten up by Indu Sagar's in-laws and husband following a dowry dispute. Following which the incident took place.

Viral video: An Audi car ran over and injured a 23-year-old security guard at a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The incident, reported from Sector 10, Vasundhara came to the fore on Tuesday after two videos of the incident were widely shared on social media.

According to the police, a man Kusagra Sagar went to drop his sister Indu Sagar at her in-laws’ house. There they were beaten up by Indu Sagar’s in-laws and husband following a dowry dispute, said ACP Swatantra Singh. Kusagra’s Audi car was apparently damaged by Indu’s in-laws. While going out of the place with their car, they (the Sagars) hit a guard.

At least two videos of the incident surfaced on Tuesday.

The first video purportedly shows the family in the car and the vehicle being allegedly attacked by persons wielding sticks, who are believed to be the woman’s in-laws.

Video 1

UP के गाजियाबाद में रिश्तेदारों में विवाद। लड़के वालों ने लड़की पक्ष की ऑडी कार तोड़ी। pic.twitter.com/4RcwShjTpX — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) January 10, 2023

The second video shows the car driver speeding in order to escape the mob and running over the guard in the process.

Video 2

हमले से बचकर भाग रहे ऑडी सवार युवकों ने बैरियर तोड़ा, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को कुचला। pic.twitter.com/8QnrwdgcOp — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) January 10, 2023

The guard was identified as Satyam Jha who is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and has suffered severe injuries to his abdomen, hands and legs, according to a report in hindustantimes.com.

Two separate FIR’s have been registered in the matter. One on a complaint by Indu against her in-laws and the other by the guard, against the Sagars. Action will be taken on the basis of the complaints, said the ACP.

The police said the Audi car driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving causing grievous hurt under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday evening.