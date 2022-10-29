Viral Video Today: Age is just a number for some people who are still kids in their hearts. As kids, we never cared about what people will think about us and played, laughed, and danced without a care in the world. This woman is living her best, most confident life, by making videos where she dances and hops on funny trends.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Monkey Doing Pole Dance, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch Watch

The video shows a woman named Sajida Khan dancing to the Bollywood song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye featuring Govinda and Raveena Tandon from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. It has gone viral on Instagram with over 209k views and 11k likes. “Kis kis ko disco jana hai,” she says in the caption. Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Dancing With Alligator Romantically, Netizens Say Play Pehla Nasha. Watch

The clip shows the woman wearing a salwar suit, with a coat, shawl, and glasses. She can be seen dancing in a beautiful location outside her house. She enjoys recreating the steps of the hit song with cute expressions. Netizens found the video entertaining, amusing, and applauded her for doing what she loves. “Mam u are very sweet and talented.. God bless you,” a user commented. “Wooooooow, superrrrrr,” another user wrote. “Superb mam love you,” a third user wrote.

Sajida Khan has 187k Instagram followers and 6.2 million followers on TikTok. Some user said in the comments that she’s from Pakistan.