Viral Video: The internet is full of interesting and fascinating videos guaranteed to keep you entertained. Now, as kids, all of us loved swings because it was fun and made us feel like we are flying. Not just kids, adults too love and enjoy a swing ride. One such video has surfaced online showing a group of women enjoying a swing which is connected to a tree. A woman in a green suit is having the time of her life as she is seen swinging back and forth while standing up, and of course, loving it. Meanwhile, other women around are heard asking her to be careful. Just when someone says, ‘Girna Mat’, the woman flips and falls from the swing following which others rush towards her. We really hope that she is fine and doing well.Also Read - Viral Video: British Man Dances While Singing Punjabi Song At Desi Wedding in UK. Watch

An Instagram page called RVCJ Media, shared the video and wrote, “Kamaal Kardiya.” The text on the video reads, “Flying Masi ji.” Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Allu Arjun Inspires Ganpati Idol With Pushpa Pose. Watch Viral Video

WATCH HILARIOUS VIDEO OF AUNTY FALLING FROM SWING:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RVCJ Media (@rvcjinsta)

The video has gone viral, and people are left amused. One user said, “Kamal karte ho yaar masi ji.” Another commented, “Bye bye tata goodbye gaya.” A third said, “Ham toh udd chale got real.”

What do you think?