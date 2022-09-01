Aunty Ka Dance: It isn’t uncommon to see uncles and aunties dancing in an out-of-control manner at Indian weddings. Sometimes you can get stomped on your feet, or a punch in the face, or even pushed off the dance floor. Kids love dancing at desi weddings but when adults take over the dance floor, children have to find a safe spot to dance. This little kid was unfortunately dancing behind an aunty, which didn’t end well for him.Also Read - Viral Video: Girls in Black Sarees Dance to 'Bandook Chalegi', Netizens Shower Love | Watch

The video shows several women dressed in orange sarees dancing to a Haryanvi song at a party. A woman can be seen dancing her out, not knowing that there's a little boy dancing behind her too. While dancing, the woman moves back and doesn't notice the kid. She stumbles on the boy and falls on him.

A few women come and help the woman get up while others laugh at what just happened. Meanwhile, the boy's mother picks him off the floor and soothes her crying son who just got crushed under the dancing aunty. The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'patiale_wale_chacha_ji' and has gone viral with thousands of views. Netizens found the video hilarious and commented saying they feel bad for the boy.

