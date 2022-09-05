Viral Video Today: The internet is a treasure trove of interesting and funny videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such video has surfaced online which shows a group of woman dancing in a rather hilarious and fun way. The video shows a few saree-clad women dancing their hearts out, with killer expressions and super-fast steps as a dhol is heard playing in the background. The video, has been shot, apparently in a lane where there is a complete arrangement of drums. As the women dance, others can be seen singing, hooting and cheering them. Netizens jokingly called it a zero gravity dance.Also Read - Viral Video: This Adorable Exchange Between A Little Girl & Mumbai Cop Is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

The video has been uploaded on an Instagram page named videonation.teb, with a caption that reads, “Oye Hoye.” The text on the video reads, “Aunty 1, Gravity 0.”

WATCH VIDEO OF DESI AUNTIES DANCING ON DHOL BEATS:

The video has evoked hilarious replies from people, who were left amused to see the dance. Many poked fun and joked how these women were defying gravity through their dance. One user wrote, “Gravity left the chat,” while another commented, “newton fail ha aunty ke dance ke samne.” A third said, “woh stree hai woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai”.

Super fun dance, don’t you think?