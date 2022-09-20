Viral Video: The internet is full of interesting and fascinating videos guaranteed to keep you entertained. Now, as kids, all of us loved swings and rides because it was fun and made us feel like we are flying. Not just kids, adults too love and enjoy a ride. One such video has surfaced online showing an elderly woman enjoying her time on the slide. In this video, it can be seen that the children are sitting on top of the slide and are sliding down one by one. The aunt is also in queue, waiting for her turn. However, as she reaches the bottom of the slide, she loses control and falls down flat on her face. It is only after a few seconds that she is able to get up again. Meanwhile, others around her are left amused.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Airhostess Dances to Bahara on Streets of London, Internet Says 'Kya Baat' | Watch

The video has been uploaded on Instagram account named butterfly__mahi.

AUNTY FALLS FROM SWING: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋 MAHI 🦋 (@butterfly__mahi)

The video has gone viral, and people couldn’t help but laugh at the hilarious situation. One user wrote, “Nothing happened to her… 😂😂😂 happy to see she’s enjoying.” Another expressed sympathy and commented, “Bhai lag gayi unhe yaar ye log esa has rahe.”