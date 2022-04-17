Viral News: An oddly hilarious video is going viral on social media where a desi woman can be seen doing her own version of the trending Bengali song Kacha Badam. The song Kacha Badam was sung by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal. Many influencers and celebs have made reels while dancing on the super viral song.Also Read - Lalam Lal Tarbooz: Watermelon Seller Sings In Scary And Hilarious Way, Viral Video is Too Funny To Miss

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a page called ‘butterfly__mahi’ and it has received 16.3k likes. The clip shows a woman dressed in a blue saree dancing in a gathering, The song Kacha Badam could be heard playing in the background. Also Read - Viral Video: Ranu Mondal Dresses As a Bride to Sing Kacha Badam. Watch

As the woman made snake-like movements with her tongue and did the naagin dance by moving her hands like a snake, the people around her could be seen laughing. The woman continues to do her own naagin dance thing with thumkas and cracks everyone up. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. Also Read - 'Roza Rakhunga': Pakistani Artist Releases Ramzan Version of 'Kacha Badam', Gets Trolled | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋 MAHI 🦋 (@butterfly__mahi)

What do you think of the video?