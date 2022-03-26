Social media users are slamming an Australian woman who was caught on camera kissing strangers’ backs in a nightclub. In the clip shared originally on TikTok, the woman was pulling a kissing prank on men at a club in Sydney on St Patrick’s Day.Also Read - 2 Gay Men Caught Kissing on Live TV, Twitter Calls It 'An Act of Revolution' | Watch

The self-proclaimed "lipstick bandit" can be seen applying lipstick and planting kisses on the back men's white T-shirts in the club. When the men weren't watching and were busy dancing on the crowded dance floor, the woman plants lipstick marks on their T-shirts and then laughs while looking into the camera.

The video was reshared on Instagram where it has received over 3 million views and 190k likes. It was posted by an Indian meme page with the following caption: 'Na jane kitne logo ka ghar tudwaegi'.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens expressed how outraged they were in the comments and accused the woman of trying to wreck relationships. “This is cheap, not funny at all,” a user commented. Another user said, “Men’s consent matters too.” Here are some of the comments from the post: