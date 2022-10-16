Mumbai viral video: We have witnessed some kind of stunt involving vehicles in the movies or on viral videos on social media where the driver either takes a strange detour or some kind of joyride. Something similar was witnessed earlier this month when a video of an auto-rickshaw on a railway station platform in Mumbai’s Kurla went viral. There were different reactions to the video. While some enjoyed the clip, some questioned the concerned authorities over this kind of daredevilry. In fact, many social media users shared the video by tagging the Police following which the authorities swung into action.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Giraffe Saves Her Baby From Lioness, Makes Her Run. Watch

Watch the video of the auto-rickshaw plying on the railway platform here

When trains are late, we will get auto service directly on railway platforms.. Kurla station.. Credit goes to mumbai traffic police department.. pic.twitter.com/FbyoiPWoRt — Thunder On Road (@thunderonroad) October 15, 2022

Also Read - California Baker Creates Life-Sized Han Solo Out Of Bread

The latest reports coming in from the Railway Police Force say that the erring driver was produced in a court and has been punished under the relevant sections of the Railway Act for riding the auto-rickshaw on the platform. Also Read - Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Hidden Dog In This Room Within 15 Seconds?

The Railway Police Force Mumbai Division said on Twitter, “Taking the Twitter complaint seriously, the report is as follows that the video of the said Twitter dated 12/10/22 pf no.01 of Kurla railway station had come to the platform of auto rickshaw number MH 02CT2240 at 01.00 on the west side of Kalyan & Bridge. Whose autorickshaw is protected from the platform.

“After seizing the auto-rickshaw and bringing the auto driver to RPF post-Kurla, a case was registered against him under CR No.1305/22 U/S 159 RA and the accused was arrested on 12/10/2022 by Hon’ble 35th Court of CSMT was presented before him and punished.”

The incident occurred at around 1:00 pm on October 12 when an auto-rickshaw entered Kurla Platform No.1 from the rear side of the accelerator by mistake, said Kurla RPF.