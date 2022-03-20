New Delhi: After Holi celebrations, a video is doing rounds on social media platforms wherein a speeding auto-rickshaw can be seen turning turtle after being hit with a water balloon. The incident which took place on Saturday in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera.Also Read - UP: New Cabinet To Take Oath With CM Adityanath On March 25, Seating Arrangements For Over 75K People Being Made In Lucknow

In the 30-seconds video, a Holi reveler can be seen throwing a water balloon, toppling the auto on the ground. There are no reports, as of now, on the number of injuries in the mishap.

However, the police have stated that a case has been registered against unknown people after the incident came to light via social media.

On the other hand, in separate incidents in UP’s Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad), 3 people were killed following quarrels during Holi celebrations.

“Two people were killed in firing during a clash between two groups in a timber market under the Khuldabad police station limits in the city, and the deceased were identified as Durgesh Singh Chauhan (40) and Vinod Singh Chauhan (25)”, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.

Similarly in Amethi, two people were killed and around six injured in a clash following a dispute over Holi celebrations. The dead were identified as Akhand Pratap Singh (32) and Shivram Pasi (55). The incident took place in Revrhapur village under the Jamo police station limits, SHO Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said.