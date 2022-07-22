Viral Video Today: What do you do when you’re stressed about a problem? You give up on solving it and start dancing. At least that’s what this auto wala thinks is the solution to his problem. Comedian and actor Sunil Grover, who regularly shares funny videos on his Instagram, recently shared a clip of an autorickshaw driver from Gujarat’s Bharuch who broke into a happy dance in the middle of a road that was waterlogged due to heavy rains.Also Read - Karnataka 'Lip-Lock Challenge': 8 Students Booked After Kissing Video Goes Viral

In the video, a road is heavily waterlogged and the auto driver had to pull his auto all the way. But when he became tired, he just gave up on it, left his auto in the middle of the road and started dancing in front of it as other cars passed by. The song Teri Payal Baji Jahan from the 1998 film Bade Ghar Ki Beti could be heard playing in the background. Also Read - Viral Video Captures Dreamy View of Train Passing Through Dudhsagar Falls in Goa. Watch

The auto wala grooved in the flooded street without a care in the world and showed off his dance moves while standing in the water. The reel has received over 1 million views and 107k likes. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and loved the man’s joyful energy. Ronit Roy, Lauren Gottlieb and others also commented on the post with laughing emojis. Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Mother Makes Pakoras, Teaches Her Son Hindi, Desi Netizens Adore Them. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Wasn’t that so fun and refreshing to watch?!