Jaguars are known for being opportunistic hunters and can prey upon almost anything they come across. Capybaras, deer, tortoises, iguanas, armadillos, fish, birds and monkeys are just some of the prey that jaguars eat. So of course, when a jaguar came across a python while it was drinking water, it didn't mind hunting the snake.

Jaguars have a more powerful bite than any other big cats. Their teeth are strong enough to bite through the thick skin of crocodiles and hard shells of turtles. A video is going viral on social media that shows a jaguar hunting a python.

The video shows a jaguar drinking water from a river when it sees a huge snake swimming in the water. The jaguar instantly attacks the python and picks it out of the water with its teeth. The jaguar then digs its teeth into its prey mercilessly and rips the snake apart. A few small animals can be seen looking at the jaguar hunting the python.

The post was shared on Instagram by the user ‘wild_animal_shorts_’. It has gone viral with over 12,000 likes.

Watch the viral video below: