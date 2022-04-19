Viral Video: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. A similar shocking video has emerged on social media, wherein a calf was attacked by a huge python in a farm. The video which has gone viral shows how the huge python tries to swallow a calf.Also Read - Viral Video: Girls Turn Into Snakes On Naagin Music, Internet is in Splits. Watch

In the video, the 10-feet-long python first enters the cow’s enclosure following which the calves start running away in fear. However, the python manages to make a calf its victim as it catches hold of its leg. As the calf tries to run away, the python latches onto its leg tightly. The grip of the python is so strong that he calf is not able to free itself. It’s not known whether the calf managed to escape or became the python’s prey.

This video has been uploaded on Instagram by an account named wildlifeanimall, with a caption that reads, ”Snake attack on cow baby …Snake vs Möö.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, shocking and angering social media users who questioned the owners of the calf as to why there were filming the video instead of helping it.

One user wrote, ”I think the snake is dead or paralyzed already from beating. Or else its artificial snake. A farm owner would never film and enjoy auch stuff mercilessly.” Another commented, ”Then why u r making video…rather then helping calf…..just wasting time..”

Terrifying, right?