Azgar Ka Video: While pythons are non-venomous snakes, they can still bite humans and swallow them because of their large size. A video is going viral on social media that shows a man with two reticulated pythons, the longest snakes in the world. Reticulated pythons can grow to more than 20 feet in length.

The video shows an Indonesian man, who often posts python reels on his Instagram, with two massive reticulated pythons. The snakes have their heads upside down behind the man and he can be seen taking big steps sideways and dancing with the snakes on him. The man had to move carefully as the pythons look heavy.

Netizens commented on the post saying that while the man was daring, the stunt is too dangerous. The reel was shared by a page on Instagram where it has received over 3.7 million views and 44k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

What are your thoughts on this video?