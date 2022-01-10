A video is going viral on social media that will definitely give you goosebumps. The video was posted on Instagram by the user ‘hepgul5’ and it has received over 8,400 likes so far.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Pranked by Fake Snake While Shopping, His Reaction is Too Funny | Watch

The video showed a man walking in what looks like a zoo while carrying a huge snake on his shoulders. The person recording the video, meanwhile, walks behind at a distance due to the python’s long body. The python seems to be completely chill about the zookeeper carrying him as if it’s their daily routine and they know each other well. Before entering a room, the python is seen ducking its head to avoid hitting to tall enclosures in the way. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Uses Snake as Hairband, Goes Unnoticed by People at Mall. Watch

Netizens said they were left stunned on watching the video as they have never seen a snake bigger than that. They also said the way the man casually carried the gigantic made their skin crawl. Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Python Climbs Tree in a Mesmerising Way. Watch

Watch the viral video below: