Snake Viral Video: While pythons are non-venomous snakes, they can still bite humans and swallow them because of their large size. They can kill prey and humans by suffocation as they hunt by wrapping themselves around their prey and squeezing it. Reticulated pythons are the longest snakes in the world as can grow to more than 20 feet in length.

A video is going viral on social media that shows an American reptile wrangler being squeezed by a massive python as he's taking it to its cage. The video uploaded as an Instagram reel by 'snakebytestv' shows a 20-foot-long female yellow reticulated python called Lucy wrapping around a man's whole body who struggles to carry it and take it to its cage.

"It's hard to even explain. The force that a snake like this has. Oh my gosh," the handler Brian Barczyk says as the python squeezes him with force. "We gotta get her back in her cage. Yeah, just another day's work here at the reptile army," the man adds.

He shared the video with the following caption ‘Handling a 20 foot snake isn’t exactly a piece of cake! Lucy here is giving me a run for my money!’ The reel has received 739k views and 20k likes.

Brian Barczyk is a 50-year-old YouTuber who lives with his family in Michigan and posts daily videos about his life and the snakes, geckos, and other reptiles he owns and breeds.