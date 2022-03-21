Viral Video: Needless to say, food videos have taken over the internet and rule social media. One such video of a unique food business has gone viral, wherein a street vendor sells cotton candy in exchange for human hair. In a video posted by YouTube food blogger Foody Vishal, street vendor Pratap Singh is seen giving cotton candies, popularly known as Budhiya Ke Baal, to kids bringing him human hair. In the video, kids line up in front of the man’s small shop on his bicycle with a handful of hair. He accepts the hair and gives them pink cotton candy in exchange! A boy is heard saying that he had brought hair that had fallen from his mother’s head.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Lover Shows Up At Wedding, Shouts Maine Sacha Pyaar Kiya Hai Kajal. Watch

Notably, the amount of candy given to people is directly proportional to the amount of hair donated. The vendor then collects the hair and sells it for a price of Rs 3,000 per kg to wig-makers. It’s been almost five years that the vendor has been using this barter system to conduct his business.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people loved this concept. A user wrote, “Humare yha baal ke badle zeera milta hai.” Yet another commented, “Earlier, people used the barter system to purchase things in 18th century. But this barter system is still running to date… “Baal ke badle baal” is a unique way of selling street food in India..”