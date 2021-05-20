New Delhi: A video of a Baba (Saint), performing yagna (ritual done in front of sacred fire) to drive away the deadly coronavirus disease has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the Baba can be seen performing rituals in front of the sacred fire and reciting mantras, and what has grabbed the attention of netizens is the mantras. While other people sitting near the Baba can be heard chanting mantras that are not quite clear in the video, the Baba can be heard quite clear and loud chanting “Om Corona Corona Corona Corona Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag Svaaha” as he gives ahutis (offerings) on the fire. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes Easy-Breezy in a Pretty Pink Dress Worth Rs 43.5K, You Like?

This video of the Baba doing havan to scare away the coronavirus disease has not only gone viral on social media but it also reminds us of the viral chant “Go Corona Go” which became a national sensation last year. The video is being widely shared as Version 2.0 of the “Go Corona Go”. Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Man Catches Snake, Puts it in His Lungi's Fold; Leaves Netizens Shocked | WATCH

The viral video was shared by a photographer named Varinder Chawla on his Instagram page with the caption, “GO Corona Go Version 2.0”. Also Read - Hundreds of Women Offer Prayers to 'Corona Mai' in UP Village

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The video has garnered over 38K views and people have dropped hundreds of funny comments to it. While one wrote, “Kaha se atey hai bhai ye log”, another wrote, “Baba ne finally Corona ko vaccinate kar dia”.