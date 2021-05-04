New Delhi: As the country staggers in its attempts to control the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian rapper-singer Baba Sehgal has come up with a new video where he can be heard singing his personalised Hindi version of Boney M’s Rasputin song that has been trending for a while now. In the video clip that is going viral on social media now, Baba Sehgal sings his new ‘Protein’ song that is meant for raising awareness about the deadly coronavirus. Also Read - We May Give Responsibility To Army: Patna High Court Slams Nitish Govt Over COVID Management

The 2.43 minute long video went crazily viral on the internet after, Sehgal posted it on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Boney M sang Rasputin, Baba Sehgal sings Protein.” Also Read - Viral Video: Daughter Sings Bhojpuri Bhajan For Her Covid-Infected Mother to Cheer Her Up | Watch

He also posted the complete video of the Rasputin cover song on his YouTube channel on May 2 and in the description he wrote, “This is a Fantastic track, a cover of Boney M – Rasputin. I have recreated it into a Hindi cover titled Protein and it’s an out and out Covid Awareness Song.” He added, “The second wave of Corona has almost put the entire country on Lockdown. I hope am able to put smile on your faces under these stressful times.”

While his tweet has garnered over 3.9K views and hundreds of likes, his YouTube video of the song has achieved over 12K views. In the entire music track, Sehgal can be heard singing and rapping about the importance of following COVID protocols, maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, washings hands. Stating that breaking the chain is in our hands. Sehgal further requests people to avoid being careless in the current situation, regularly wash hands with soap, gargle, steam, eat healthy and if possible take doctor’s advise.

WATCH VIDEO:

After he shared several clips from the video on his Twitter handle, netizens have reacted positively to the video and many praised him for keeping on entertaining even during this difficult time. While someone on YouTube wrote “Baba you’re not just a singer, you’re a genre! Love your decent, non vulgar and rhythmic songs”, another user wrote, ” Thanks for posting this, Baba. It honestly did put a smile on my face during these troubled times”. Let’s have a look at some reactions from Twitter:

I request #CRED to collaborate with BABA, I am sure you will get your most creative commercial ever 😀 — Mohit (@paremoh) May 2, 2021

Mazza aa gaya Sehgal sahab — Anil Nagar (@anilnagar3) May 2, 2021

Baba back with a Bang.. — Devaraj M (@DevarajHRM) May 4, 2021

Awesome bro 😎

You killed it.

Jaisey Marathi mein kahte hain

Corona chi vaat lavli!

कोरोना ची वाट लावली — Gildy_60 (@60Gildy) May 3, 2021

Earlier in April this year, Sehgal announced the demise of his father’s demise who passed away due to Covid-19. Taking to social media, Sehgal shared throwback pictures of him with his dad and wrote, “Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed (sic).”

Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/haoNr3sSbp — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) April 13, 2021



Sehgal began his career as an Indipop rapper in the 1990s and produced several hit singles like Thanda Thanda Paani, Manjula and Dil Dhadke.