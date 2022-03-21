Albino alligators are extremely rare. They are the offspring of parents that carry the recessive gene for albinism, meaning they do not have the ability to create melanin to color their skin or eyes. This genetic defect gives their skin a yellowish white appearance and the eyes generally cast a pinkish hue due to the visible blood vessels in the colorless irises.Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Alligator Jumps on Man, Tries to Crush Him. Watch What Happens Next

American YouTuber Jay Brewer, who is the founder and president of the Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., recently posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen cleaning the back of a baby albino alligator with a toothbrush.

Jay posted the video with the following caption: "I think Coconut really likes her scrubs." The video shows Jay holding a young female albino alligator named Coconut at the reptile zoo and cleaning her lovingly.

In the video, Jay explains as he scatches the baby alligator’s back saying, “We’re gonna take a little water and we’re gonna give coconut a little back scratch.” As Jay starts cleaning Coconut, she open her mouth wide as if she’s enjoying the back scratch and finds it very satisfying.

“Look at that… All that green needs to come off you Coconut. Man, you’re just like a green monster… you need to be white,” he says while brushing her and pouring water on her. “Oh, it’s coming right off,” Jay says as Coconut continues to enjoy being brushed.

The video has received 432K likes and netizens flooded the emojis with laughing emojis along with calling the gator ‘cute’.

Jay Brewer is best known for breeding reticulated pythons known for his morphs, or color and pattern variations. He has a massive following of nearly 6 million followers on Instagram.