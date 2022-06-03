Viral Video Today: Did you know? Bears can actually dance, this is a proven fact that’s been known by researchers for decades. Bears engage in a delightful ramble variously dubbed ‘sumo strutting’, ‘cowboy walking’ or, simply the ‘bear dance’.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Applauds Indian Man's Innovative Jugaad For Harvesting Fruits. Watch Viral Video

A video is spreading like wildfire on the internet where you see an adorable baby bear dancing in a forest like he just doesn't care. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Yog with following caption: 'Dance like nobody's watching'. It has received more than 3.1 million views and 147k likes.

The clip shows a black bear cub dancing in the middle of trees by jumping around with joy. The baby bear seems to be having a lot of fun while dancing his heart out. Netizens just couldn't get over how cute the dancing baby bear was. Some Twitter users said the video made their day.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?