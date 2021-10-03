Viral Video: An adorable footage of a baby bear playing with snowflakes and trying to catch it is going immensely viral on social media. The video went viral within hours after it was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden who keeps sharing such unusual, fun, and intriguing videos. Buitengebieden posted the video on his handle with the caption, “Bear cub catching snowflakes”.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances in Empty Flight on KiDi's Touch It Song. WATCH

The viral video is a night shot where one can see the mother bear and baby bear passing by what looks like an open parking space as it kept snowing. While the mother bear walks away, the baby bear decided to stop by and started to play with the snowflakes just like any human kid would react to a snow showering. And, believe us, this adorable video of the bear playing and trying to catch the snowflakes will definitely bring a smile to your face.

WATCH:

The undated video has garnered over 117K views, 11.4K likes and hundreds of comments. Reacting to the video, people posted comments like, “Thay is one of the most delightful things I’ve ever seen. I want that bear cub”, “Just like what every little kid does when it snows. Puppies try to catch snowflakes in their mouths”, “Adorable and a reminder to enjoy the simple pleasures” and many more.