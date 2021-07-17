While normal lives have been thrown out of gear since last year due to the coronavirus pandemic with people around the world locked inside their houses with limited social life, it seems like normal life for babies born during this time. Babies born during the pandemic are becoming used to a different kind of life – the one with masks, sanitiser and social distancing.Also Read - Viral Video: Cop Rides to Police Station While Holding Criminal's Hand | Watch

This little girl is one of those babies who have grown up seeing their parents and everyone around them always washing or sanitising their hands to stay safe from COVID-19.

In the video uploaded on Instagram, the girl born in 2020 thinks everything is a sanitiser. The video shows her going outside and mistaking things such as lamp posts and electrical circuits for a sanitiser dispenser. She can be seen putting her hands under things and rubbing her hands together, thinking that they're sanitiser stands.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babygram.tr🤱👼🐣 (@babygram.tr)

The video has gone viral with more than 1.8 million views and 61,000 likes. Instagram users found the video cute and hilarious. Here are some of the comments from the post: