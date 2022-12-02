Viral Video: Baby Buffalo Comes Running Toward Girl After Hearing Her Voice. Watch

Netizens are gushing over the sweet friendship between the girl and the buffalo, saying that it’s the cutest thing they’ve seen recently.

VIRAL VIDEO OF BUFFALO RUNNING TOWARDS GIRL ON HEARING HER VOICE

Trending News: A heartwarming of a beautiful bond between a girl and her baby buffalo is going viral that will surely put a smile on your face today. The adorable video shows a buffalo calf running toward a girl after hearing her voice. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘official_altani’ and has received more than 300k views.

In the clip, a girl can be seen grazing her pet buffalo in an open field. During this time, she calls out to her buffalo, who comes running from a long distance after hearing the girl’s voice. The girl then pets the cute calf and smiles at the camera.

Netizens are gushing over the sweet friendship between the girl and the buffalo, saying that it’s the cutest thing they’ve seen recently. Many people commented on how such precious creatures deserve all the love and care they can get, and the delightful video provided a healthy dose of serotonin.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BUFFALO RUNNING TOWARDS GIRL ON HEARING HER VOICE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Altani Official (@official_altani)

“I want to come to your village in china for sure in 2 year’s,” a user commented. “We all surely love the clip.. It is so wholesome!!” wrote another. “The clip has my heart! She is so intelligent. I wish to hug the buffalo and, they are so special,” commented a third. “Soul buddies for life, Best clip i seen in months” a fourth user wrote.