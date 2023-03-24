Home

Chimpanzee Mom Admonishes Her Baby For Throwing Stones At Zoo Visitors: Watch

Have you ever seen an animal parent getting angry at their progeny for indulging in misconduct and that too with humans?

This behaviour of the chimpanzees has popped up the question, are humans really related to the simians and is there a missing link in the theory of evolution?

Viral Video: Parents have the responsibility to give their children a good upbringing and inculcate good civic sense and basic moral values in them from a young age so that when they grow up, they become conscientious citizens who spread positivity around in society and contribute to the building of a better nation.

But have you ever seen an animal parent getting angry at their progeny for indulging in misconduct and that too with humans? This sounds strange, almost alien, but this is what the video we are sharing with you demonstrates. It shows a baby chimpanzee throwing stones at visitors to the zoo. Its mom does not like it and picks up a stick-like object and pretends to hit it as if trying to admonish her young one and teach it some manners.

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “Kid throwing stones at visitors taken to task… They are just like us. It’s the parents who teaches the real Manners!”

Kid throwing stones at visitors taken to task… They are just like us.

It’s the parents who teaches the real Manners! pic.twitter.com/AhJiOVcn5x — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 23, 2023

The video has received a good number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Sparsh Pandey🙃 @barf_paani Replying to @susantananda3, “This is amazing! 😂”.

Dr. kSinghPooja @poojapawarsingh Replying to @susantananda3, “मुझे मनुष्य से बेहतर लग रहे है ….मनुष्य में मनुष्यता रही ही कहां”.

NEHA GARG @nehagarg9 Replying to @susantananda3, “It’s hilarious 😂”

AYUSH SINGH @Ayushsingh7974 Replying to @susantananda3, “This was preety decent”.

samir Saraiya @samir_knit Replying to @susantananda3, “They are like is probably we are like them !!”.

Simran Kakkar @SimranKakkar9 Replying to @susantananda3, “Mumma hai na ye 😂”.

