New Delhi: A video of two baby cows being adorned with silver jewellery showered with flowers and decked up like a new bride is going viral on social media. In the 1.30 minute video, the two cows were seen being treated like divine angels as they entered the venue dressed in black and golden attires. The viral video was likely shot during a special gau puja (cow worship) performed by the residents of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Also Read - After Two Years of Wedding, Pakistani Brides Finally Unite with Their Indian Husbands

In the beginning of the video, people standing in two rows can be seen showering the two calves with flower petals as they walk the green carpet, while many guests even touched the two baby cows and took blessings. As the video proceeds one can see three open boxes full of silver neckpieces showcased in front of the calves, while an elderly man feeds them fruits. In the last few seconds, we can see three women tying the necklaces around the baby cows’ neck, while other men and women pat them on their forehead. Also Read - Man Breeds Snake with Three Smiley Faces and Sells it for Whopping Rs 4.37 Lakh

Watch the video here:



This is not the first time such cute baby cow videos have gone viral. Earlier last month, a 50-second video of a baby cow playing around with its owners too went viral. In that video, the cow baby wearing bells on its neck was seen prancing around the house while the owner caressed it, and it’s too cute to miss.

And, we can definitely assure you that watching these animal videos will not just make you feel good, but it will make your dull days better and cheer you up. According to many researchers, animal videos are known for reducing stress and calm a human brain.