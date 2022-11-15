Viral Video: Baby Elephant Almost Crushes Man While Cuddling With Him. Watch

In the clip, the adorable elephant could be seen climbing over the man to exchange hugs and cuddles

Viral Video Today: Elephants might be the largest of all land mammals on Earth, but they are one of the most lovable and sociable creatures to walk this planet. They’re gigantic, but they are also sweet, nurturing, and are known to have emotions similar to humans. More so, just like us, they are playful beings, who also like to have fun. Baby elephants are adorable and they absolutely love some cuddle time. While they are little babies for their kind, they’re not so tiny or light for humans. So when a baby elephant tried to lovingly hug a man, he didn’t realise he was crushing him.

A viral video shows a baby elephant getting a tad bit too playful when a man was trying to cuddle with him. The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘naturre’ and originally by the user ‘andy_malc’ with the following caption: “Happy time, would you like to play with this elephant?” The video has received over 215k views and 16k likes.

In the clip, the adorable elephant could be seen climbing over the man to exchange hugs and cuddles. While the man is pinned on the ground, he tries to hold to the elephant lovingly and play with him, but also seems in a little pain because he’s being low-key crushed under his weight. The baby elephant, however, looks extremely happy to be snuggling a little human.

