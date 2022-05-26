Viral Video Today: A video is doing the rounds on social media that is not just entertaining to watch but also a good lesson for everyone. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. It has received over 18.3k views and 1,300 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Slaps Girl in The Face When She Tries to Click Picture, Internet Says Ouch | Watch

The officer tweeted the clip while sharing an important lesson about bullying. “Kisi ko chhota jaan kar usse tangg karna, moorkhata hai. Kyuki nanha pakshi bhi haathi ko naach nacha sakta hai. (To tease someone by considering them small is foolish. Because even a small bird can make an elephant dance.),” he said in the caption. Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Has Fun Playing With His Caretaker, Netizens Are Delighted | Watch

The video shows an adorable baby elephant being naughty by teasing a bird that was minding its own business. The elephant playfully splashes some water on the bird a few times which irks the bird. The angry bird then flies over the water to the elephant to teach him a lesson. The bird gets on the elephant’s back and pokes it and the elephant runs frantically to get the bird off him. The two then get into the cutest fight ever. They keep attacking each other back and forth. Also Read - Study Shows Humans Were Apex Predators 12,000 Years Ago, Hunted Elephants, Other Large Animals

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?