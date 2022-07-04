Viral Video: Elephants might be the largest of all land mammals on Earth, but they are one of the most lovable and sociable creatures to walk this planet. They’re gigantic, but they are also sweet, nurturing, and are known to have emotions similar to humans. Just like us, they are playful beings, who also like to have fun. More so, baby elephants are adorable and they love taking mud baths especially when it’s scorching hot outside. One such video shows a cute baby elephant having fun as it rolls in water and enjoys the bath-time. Meanwhile, the mama elephant carefully keeps a watch.Also Read - Viral Video: Brave UP Police Officer Rescues Man Trapped in Swamp, Internet Salutes Him | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by a user called Buitengebieden, which often shares such adorable and heartwarming videos of animals. Baby elephant taking a bath, the video was captioned. The delightful clip will leave you make you go aww and would make you feel like playing with the baby elephant.

Watch the video here:

Baby elephant taking a bath.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/mEzKGMnmaY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 3, 2022

The internet is delighted after watching the video. The video has gotten more around 1 million views and several comments. People are pouring love for the elephant with adorable comments and heart emojis. One user wrote, “Only happy animals makes me happy”, while another commented, “This makes me smile.”

See more reactions:

Only happy animals makes me happy 😊 https://t.co/qQGOaABce4 — Kat Vidler 🍃💚🍃 (@KatVidler) July 4, 2022

I love how the parent is is in the back moving them, like, "Kid, if I wanted you to drown I'd do it myself. Get your head out of the water." https://t.co/cnZatVhM4W — J. M. Steele (@Umbers35) July 4, 2022

This makes me smile😊 https://t.co/0GL4gU8ZVr — Chandice Heath (@thecandigirl79) July 4, 2022

Dare you not to smile! 😊 https://t.co/M7pp9WQBpd — Dr. Ena Valikov aka Notorious KGB Aggie (@beachvetlbc) July 4, 2022

I can’t even begin to say how cheering it is to have this in my feed – so lovely in amongst the crapola- follow @buitengebieden if you’re not already 💕 https://t.co/H6a0FlDUy5 — Anna – Te Whanganui-a-Tara 🤓 🔑🟤⚡️🌏🥝🇳🇿 (@wellywoodanna) July 4, 2022

How cute!