Viral Video: Elephants might be the largest of all land mammals on Earth, but they are one of the most lovable and sociable creatures to walk this planet. They’re gigantic, but they are also sweet, nurturing, and are known to have emotions similar to humans. More so, just like us, they are playful beings, who also like to have fun. One such video is going viral, that shows a baby elephant having fun with a man, who is apparently his caretaker.Also Read - Study Shows Humans Were Apex Predators 12,000 Years Ago, Hunted Elephants, Other Large Animals

In the viral video, a baby elephant can be seen crossing a small fence as it sees the man sleeping in his bed. He rushes to his bed, kicks and pushes the sleeping man as he seems possessive about the bed. On the other hand, the man also teases the elephant while he continues lying on the bed. The two have a lot of fun together, and the video is a delight to watch.

IFS officer Dr Samrat Gowda shared the video and wrote, ”Hey! That’s my bed..get up.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens love the adorable bond between the baby elephant and the man. One user wrote, ”Very nice… They can understand each other for entertainment of happy mood…..” Another commented, ”Cutest video on the internet today!”

