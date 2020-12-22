A baby elephant in Thailand which was hit by a motorcycle in Thailand, fortunately survived after a rescue worker performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the injured animal. As a rescue worker, Mana Srivate had performed several resuscitation attempts in his career of 26 years, but he had never before performed CPR on an elephant. Also Read - Kaavan, the World's Loneliest Elephant in Pakistan Finally Finds a New Home in Cambodia

The incident happened on Sunday when Srivate was called into action while off duty, when a baby elephant was struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi, Reuters reported. A video of the CPR has gone viral on social media wherein Mana is seen giving two-handed compressions to a small elephant lying on its side as colleagues a few metres away treat a dazed and injured motorcycle rider on the floor.

After 10 minutes of action, the elephant was able to stand up and was taken to another location for treatment. The rescue workers later returned to the scene of the accident later with hopes that the elephant calf would be reunited with its mother. Mana said that when the mother heard her baby crying, the group of pachyderms returned.

”It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby,” Mana told Reuters.

“I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online,” he said. “When the baby elephant starting to move, I almost cried.”