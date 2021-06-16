Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent animals, who are also blessed with a great memory. One such video has emerged on Twitter showing how elephants are quite smart and how they can easily learn things from humans. In a video going viral, a thirsty baby elephant is seen using pumping a hand-pump with its trunk to drink water. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Enjoys 'Spa Day' As It Happily Rolls in Mud, Video Will Make You Smile | Watch

The video shows the baby elephant using its trunk to push the handle of the hand pump. As the water comes out, the elephant immediately drinks it through his trunk. After drinking water, the baby elephant again repeats the process and drinks some more water until its thirst is quenched.

Watch the video here:

The incident took place in the Jaldapara area of Alipurduar district in West Bengal. Notably, the baby elephant is just 9-months-old and was born in the Jaldapara Central Pillkhana. After it observed a few locals using the handpump to drink water, it decided to mimic them.

The video has gone viral and netizens are loving the cute antics of the baby elephant. One user wrote, “Self service is the best service,” while another mentioned, “So innocent, seems very thirsty.”.

Here are some reactions:

intelligence level.. Animal Einstein 🙂 — ZerJoy_Bond 🇪🇺🇮🇱 (@ZerJoy_OO7) June 15, 2021

Animals are becoming smarter however, humans never learn unfortunately. The nature's evolution process is going round — Ganesh Iyer 🇮🇳 (@giyer555) June 15, 2021

Elephant 🐘 knowing to use its limbs. Is it an evolution 🤔 — Sunando Roy (@SunandoRoyone) June 15, 2021

that cute calf knows how precious the water is… — Řájâñèę$h (@rajvar67) June 15, 2021

