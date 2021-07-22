Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent animals, who are also blessed with a great memory. One such video has emerged on Twitter showing how elephants are quite smart and how they can easily learn things from humans. In a video going viral, a baby elephant is seen peeling a corn on its own and busy eating it without a care in the world. The video shows the elephant carefully peeling off the bhutta with the help of its trunk and legs. The adorable jumbo then proceeds to eat it, and seems like he is enjoying a lot.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Helps Guide Blind Friend Towards Food. Netizens Are in Awe | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by a user called Gannuprem and the video was captioned as, ”’Bhutta season it is.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and people are impressed by the fact that the elephant knew how to peel the bhutta and eat it. One user wrote, ”Wow! Such an intelligence. Unbelievable!” while another jokingly said, ”he knows how to peel the bhutta, next he will be asking for roasted bhutta.”

See a few reactions here:

Elephants desendent of Prabhu Ganesh are the one of the most intelligent + devine + pure souls No one thought him He taught by Prabhu Brahma who created him — 🙏AdharmaDharma࿗🕉☸⚜🔔🐚👣 (@AdharmaDharma) July 21, 2021

I like baby elephants they are so cute ☺☺ — naysha (@bts_inmydil) July 21, 2021

he knows how to peel the bhutta, next he will be asking for roasted bhutta — Harivaalam Gali (@harivaalam) July 21, 2021

They are actually so intelligent, cute and composed at the same time. They are everything 😁😘🙏🏻 — Geetikanthaa Daas (@ItsGK007) July 21, 2021

waah ,expert in peeling. thoda namak nimbu mar ke bhi khalo gannu — AV (@dairiesforever) July 21, 2021

Wow! Such an intelligence. Unbelievable! 😍😍😍🥰 — Punkaj K. (@punkajpk) July 21, 2021

