Viral Video: Remember how as kids we used to throw tantrums and refuse to go to sleep? All that we wanted was to stay awake like adults and vehemently protested going to bed early. Well, if you also belong to that category, then you will totally relate to this video of a baby elephant. In the super cute video, the baby elephant named Kinyei refuses to go to sleep despite completing all her activities. The video shows the elephant trying to climb the window while a person can be seen trying to make her sit down.Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Officers Help Injured Baby Elephant Reunite With Mother, Video Wins Hearts | Watch

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Instagram and shared the super adorable video with a detailed caption, ”Kinyei is simply not ready to go to sleep! She’s had her evening milk bottles, her best friends are already tucked in next door, all around her, the Nursery is quieting down… But this fun-loving girl saw her window of opportunity to protest bedtime — and she climbed right through it! Kinyei’s story began three years ago, when a group on a game drive spotted a newborn elephant wandering precariously close to a pride of lions. She was all alone, and as soon as the lions felt compelled, she would have made very easy prey. Fortunately, fate intervened, and little Kinyei is now brightening our every day. ”

Watch the video here:

The adorable video has gone viral, and amassed more than 71,000 views. People are just loving the antics of the elephant and showering love in form of emojis and comments.

One user commented, “OMG!! This is hysterical!!! What a darling personality!” A second commented, ”Just love them when they are so playful! Just like human toddlers!” A third wrote, ”Omg I’d be in there playing with her!!!”

Here are more reactions:

How cute!