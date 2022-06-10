Viral Video: A video of a baby elephant being rescued by authorities after it fell into a ditch is going viral on social media. The short video shows the rescue operation as rescuers attempt to lift the elephant out by widening the ditch with the help of an excavator. A rope was then tied around the elephant calf and it was pulled out of the ditch. The whole operation took 4 hours to complete. After the elephant calf was rescued, it was later guided safely towards its herd.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Bloopers of NASA Astronauts Falling While Walking on Moon. Watch
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video and wrote, ”At 1 AM teams got info of an elephant calf falling in a ditch. A long rescue operation in dead of night. By 5 AM he was rescued successfully. And then guided back to family which was in nearby forest. Team.”
Watch the video here:
Netizens were impressed with the prompt action taken by authorities and hailed them for saving the life of the baby elephant. One user wrote, “You are the saviours of our wildlife, ” while another wrote, ”Many many thanks to you and your team for doing this rescue operation and the best thing is that the baby calf returned to the family.” A third wrote, ”what a satisfying job sir.. god bless you and the team .. and the elephant family .. sure they in their way would have blessed you guys.”
See more reactions:
