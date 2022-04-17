Viral News: A heartwarming video is going crazy viral on social media where a see a herd of elephants coming together to save one of their calves. The video was uploaded on Instagram by a page called ‘elephants_.world’. It has received 2.1 million views and 249k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Climbs on Elephant, Tries to Bite Ear Off. Watch What Happens Next

The video shows a herd of elephants bathing together in a river. Suddenly, a baby elephant bathing near his mother starts floating with the current of the waterfall. The mama elephant who was trying to keeping her baby with her runs towards him and block him from flowing towards the waterfall. She tries to hold her baby with her trunk and tries to drag him back, but the baby elephant was just not as heavy as her and kept being swept away in the current.

The other elephants sensed the distress of the mother and ran towards her to save her little one. After their incredible joint efforts, a few elephants manage to get the baby out with the help of their trunks and feet. They all then take the baby elephant towards the land and head out of the water.

Watch the viral video below:

