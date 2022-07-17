Viral Video Today: Elephants are considered to be one of the most intelligent and loving animals in the world, this viral video is proof of that. An old video of an elephant that saved the life of a drowning man has resurfaced on social media and is winning the hearts of netizens again. The incident is believed to have taken place in 2016 at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand.Also Read - In Dramatic Rescue, Mother Elephant Saved By Performing CPR After She & Her Calf Fell Into Drain | Watch

In the video, a man is seen drowning as he helplessly flows along with a river gesturing for help. In the background, a herd of elephants is trying to cross the same river. Suddenly, a baby elephant thinks that the man is drowning and rushes to save him. The baby elephant can be seen wading into the water and offering him his trunk for support.

The video has left netizens in the awe of elephant's sweet gesture. Reacting to the viral video, a Twitter user wrote, "Animals are just amazing." "The Elephant thought that the man is drowning and needs to be saved. Such wonderful natural instinct coming to the fore," another one wrote. "So beautiful," a social media user commented. "Extremely intelligent and loving," a Twitterati wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

This Baby #Elephant thought this Man will die by drowning in the river, and he is saved.

Animals are Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HbB69jsAG0 — Beejal Bhatt #SIRABEF (@BeejalBhatt) June 3, 2020

Aren’t elephants just the best?!