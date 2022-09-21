Viral Video Today: Whether sleep, bathe, eat or play, looking at baby elephants is like unlimited entertainment. Especially when they’re playing around with their ‘little’ legs, their cuteness can put a huge smile on your face.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Attacks Lioness, She Runs Away Like A Scared Little Cat. Watch

One such adorable video is going viral where two baby elephants were seen playing on a dirt mountain. The clip was posted on Instagram by Lek Chailert, Founder of Save Elephant Foundation. It was recorded in a sanctuary for elephants in the beautiful Mae Taeng valley, near Chiang Mai, in Northern Thailand. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Forest Officials Reunite Lost Baby Elephant With Its Herd, Netizens Thank Them | Watch

In the video, two baby elephants named Pyi Mai and Chaba could be seen climbing a mountain of dirt and throwing dirt at each other. Both the calves then slide down carefully from the mountain, by having fun rolling their feet in dirt. The two little friends then go on their way to play some more. The video has received over 2.3 million views and 181k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Elephant Chases Off Safari Jeep, Leaves Tourists Terrified. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BABY ELEPHANTS PLAYING ON DIRT MOUNTAIN HERE:

“Pyi Mai and Chaba are as happy as the children should be. They are confident in their expressions. They can play wherever they want. This is what all baby elephant deserve. We are so happy to see them growing up with happy and freedom,” read the caption of the post.