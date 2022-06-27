Ranchi: A heartwarming video of a baby elephant being rescued by a backhoe loader (JCB) machine is going crazily viral on social media. The video shared by news agency ANI shows an elephant calf stuck in a ditch in Jharkhand’s Hulu village, which was later rescued with the help of an excavator machine.Also Read - Viral Video: Fun-Loving Cow Enjoys Playing Football With Human, Internet is Delighted | Watch

In the video, the elephant can be seen trying to struggle its way out of a 5-6 feet deep ditch as the forest official pushes the elephant up using a JCB excavator machine. The villagers have gathered around and a couple of them even have fire torches in their hands. Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Cat Celebrates Her First Birthday With Cute Dress & A Purr-Fect Cake | Watch

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Local administration with the help of an excavator machine yesterday rescued an elephant after it fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/4uzdY31KaR — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Rescued From Open Well in Odisha's Sambalpur, IFS Officer Expresses Concern | Watch

The video has garnered over 35K views and netizens are applauding the forest officials for rescuing the elephant. While one Twitterati praised the rescue operation commenting, “Bravo…Bravo…Bravo”, another wrote “behtareen karya (great work).”

As per reports, the baby elephant got separated from its herd of 12 elephants and fell into a ditch at 2:30 AM on Sunday in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. It had lodged itself into a nearby field to eat the ladyfingers growing there and accidentally fell into the opening. It immediately began to trumpet and listening to its cries, the other elephants gathered around the ditch as well.

Locals informed the Forest Department about the baby elephant being stuck in the ditch, following which officials arrived and began the rescue operation that continued for three long hours. The rescue operation of the elephant baby attracted a huge crowd in the area. Forest officials informed that the elephant sustained injuries due to the fall.