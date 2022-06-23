Viral Video Today: An adorable video of elephants is going viral on social media that is just too cute to miss. The viral video was posted on Twitter by an IFS Officer Susanta Nanda with the following caption, “No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute newborn baby. It’s Z+++. Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road.” The clip was reportedly filmed at Sathyamangalam-Coimbatore road in Tamil Nadu.Also Read - Viral Video: Tamil Nadu Temple Celebrates Elephant's Birthday, Anand Mahindra Shares Clip. Watch

The clip shows a group of elephants walking through the road while huddling a baby jumbo between them. The elephant herd was carefully trying to cross the busy road safely to avoid the calf getting hit by cars or being hunted by lions or other animals that often prey on vulnerable calves of elephants and buffaloes.

As the elephants walked with slow and protective steps, it was still fast for the newbornwith tiny legs so he was seen between the elephants' legs as fast as he could.

Watch the viral video below:

No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++.

Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road. pic.twitter.com/iLuhIsHNXp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 22, 2022

Soon after the officer shared the video, it went viral with over 430k views and netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the cute calf. “So beautiful. Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. They are so very protective of their calves and this video says it all. God bless them,” a user commented.

Another user wrote,” This is a pure dose of positivity. That picture is so perfect. God bless them all”. A user praised the elephants for protecting the cute calf and wrote, “Absolutely majestic: ‘Elephant Herd Commandos’ provide the best protection that there is!”.

Some users compared the cute baby jumbo to lord Ganesh and wrote, “Video k shuruat mei aisa lg rha Shiv aur Shakti k sath pyare se chhotu seBhagwan Ganesh chal rhe hai.”