Viral Video: Everyone loves cute animal videos! Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable …they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video doing the rounds on the internet is that of adorable baby elephants having a fun time playing and splashing in the mud.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Peels & Eats Bhutta, People Say 'How Intelligent is Our Gannu' | Watch

The video was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter, which shows several elephants enjoying their time while playing in the mud and splashing the muddy water with their legs, as their caretaker watches over. The delightful clip will leave you make you go aww and would make you feel like playing with them.

“Muddy bliss looks like this!” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

Muddy bliss looks like this! pic.twitter.com/OXSeRSoJJA — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 25, 2021

The video has gone viral and is making people smile. More than 19.4 K people have viewed the video so far and mote than 500 people have retweeted it. People are pouring love for the elephants with adorable comments and heart emojis.

One user wrote, ”They say it’s good for your skin, having a mud bath, but when I was younger my mum used to hit my backside if I came in muddy, can’t win or should have been a Elephant instead.”

Another wrote, ”Adorable. What great fun ! Do we know who the three youngsters are?” while a third commented, ”Looks like they are having a ball.”

Adorable, right?