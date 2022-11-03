Viral Video Today: Babies love their parents unconditionally and love seeing their faces. So, many times when mothers or fathers make some major changes in their appearance, babies can get shocked easily. Several videos have gone viral in the past where baby girls started crying after seeing the clean-shaven faces of their daddies.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Washes Clothes Using Brush And Soap, Netizens in Hysterics. Watch

One such video is going viral that captured a baby boy’s surprised reaction after his dad shaved off his beard. The adorable clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘viralhog’ with the following caption: “This little guy doesn’t recognize dad without the beard!” The reel has received around 40k views and 2,400 likes. Also Read - Viral Video: This Boy Singing Dil Diyan Gallan While Crying Is Just Too Cute And Funny To Miss

The video shows the baby in a happy mood as he plays peek-a-boo with his father. The dad starts revealing his face bit by bit while playing with his son. When he finally reveals his clean shaved face in front of the baby, the little man could recognise his father’s voice but his face appeared different. The baby’s jaw dropped and he kept staring at his dad’s face while his mom laughed at this reaction in the background.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BABY NOT RECOGNISING DAD’S SHAVED FACE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

Isn’t that the cutest thing ever?!