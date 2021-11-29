A video is going viral on social media that proves that babies are smarter than we think. The video features a baby girl who’s just a few months old but manages to use an amazing trick to get down from the bed herself. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma a few days ago. It has gone viral with over 2,400 views and 238 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Throws Baby Into Pile of Pillows But Misses, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

The video shows that the baby drags some pillows and blankets from the bed and throws them on the floor to make a safe landing spot. The baby builds a nice mountain of soft pillows and then turns around and steps on them. She could then be seen getting down safely. The almost 2-minute video shows that the independent baby gives it her best shot to get down from the bed herself. Also Read - Baby and Monkey Fight Over Mobile Phone. Watch Hilarious Viral Video

The video was tweeted with the following caption, “Koshish Karne walon ki haar nahin hoti…Ek rachna.” The famous poem ‘Koshish Karne Walon Ki’ written by Sohan Lalal Dwivedi could be heard being recited by Amitabh Bachchan in the background of the video.

Watch the viral video below:

Koshish Karne walon ki haar nahin hoti….. Ek rachna ….. pic.twitter.com/yWdJya6G8D — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) November 26, 2021

Here’s what the poem says:

“Lahron se darkar nauka paar nahi hoti

koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti

Nanhi chinti jab dana lekar chalti hai,

chadhti deewaron par, sau baar fisalti hai,

manka vishwas ragon me sahas bharta hai,

chadhkar girna, girkar chadhna na akharta hai

aakhir uski mehnat bekar nahi hoti,

koshish karne walo ki kabhi haar nahi hoti.”