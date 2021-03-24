It is usually very hard for anyone to scroll past cute or funny animal videos while going through their social media feed, hence, we suggest you don’t overlook it, instead just play the video and enjoy it. These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. So, if you are a pet parent yourself or an animal lover, this cute video of some baby goats hopping and playing around will put a huge smile on your face. Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Climbs Tree To Hunt, Clever Monkey Teaches Him a Lesson | Watch
This cute video was posted by a page named AnimalsWorld on social media platform Twitter with the caption, "Because every timeline needs more baby goats." In the video one can see at least seven baby goats jumping and having a good time with each other in the middle of a road. The short 15 second video clip starts with the baby goats standing in the road and after one starts jumping, the others too join one by one. And, we promise you their cute jumping style will itself melt your heart.
Watch the video here:
The video has garnered over 5.1 million views and over thousands of retweets and likes.
This is not the first time a cute baby animal or bird video has gone viral on the internet, earlier too several funny videos of monkeys, cats and adorable pandas have gained a lot of traction of social media users. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos are good for the mental health of human beings and are here to help us get through it all. So, if you’re a sucker for adorable animal videos, don’t you bother, they’re helping you have positive health benefits on you by reducing stress levels and making you calm. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress.