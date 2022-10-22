Viral Video Today: If you haven’t seen the animated movie series Madagascar, there are four animals as main characters – a lion and zebra who are best friends, and a giraffe and hippopotamus that love each other. This adorable union of a baby hippo and baby giraffe is reminding netizens of the love story of Melman and Gloria from Madagascar.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Scribbles On White Car With Lipstick, Internet In Hysterics. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden', that regularly shares cute and funny animal content, with the following caption, "Something to brighten your day." It has gone viral with over 720k views and 27k likes. It shows a newborn hippo going to the cage of baby giraffes. One of the curiously bends its neck to greet the baby hippo. The two then touch each other's noses and already seem like best friends.

Netizens absolutely loved the video and called the adorable duo Madagascar in real life. "Gloria and Melman," a user pointed out. "Madagascar movie!!!! in real life," another user wrote. "I think I've seen it somewhere before…," a third user commented.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BABY HIPPO MEETING BABY GIRAFFE HERE:

Something to brighten your day.. 😊 🎥 IG: joey.senior pic.twitter.com/zuCtneCFcv — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 21, 2022

That was super cute!!!