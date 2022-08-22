Viral Video Today: Did you know? Hippos are the second-largest land mammal after elephants and weigh about 3,000 pounds but they weigh just about 100 pounds when they’re born. Just like baby elephants, baby hippos might be heavy but they’re one of the cutest animals.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Uses This Genius Trick To Run Away During Police Chase, Leaves Cops Confused. Watch

A video is going viral on social media where a baby hippopotamus can be seen swimming in a pool at a zoo and it's the cutest thing you'll see today. The baby hippo looked super cute when it bopped in the water with its short little legs, adorable little ears, and big shiny head. Another hippo and a rubber duck were also in the pool with the calf. When the hippo came out of the water, it showed its cute paws and looked at the camera with such beautiful eyes.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'naturre'. It has received more than 266k views and 21k likes. Netizens flooded the comments saying they can't get over how cute the little hippo is. "They are so cute," a user commented. "I just wanna kiss that nose!," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

Cuteness overload!