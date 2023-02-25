Home

Viral Video: The loss of a mother is always an unbearable one, be it for humans or animals. A video of a baby langur sobbing over its dead mother after she was struck by a speeding car in Assam has left netizens inconsolable. In the viral video, a newborn langur wailing excessively and clinging to its dying mother is breaking the internet. The baby can be seen holding its mother’s face, and completely baffled as it tried to wake the mother up but had no luck. The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter and the caption on the viral video read, “This will hunt me for a long long time. A Golden langur assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him. I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby.”

A Golden langur assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him. I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby. pic.twitter.com/iMOcEHquZw — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 24, 2023

The video went viral in no time as netizens expressed their concern and anger in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “No words would be enough to express this unfortunate and sorrowful scene. The mournful cry of the baby is heart wrenching.” Another user wrote, “This shattered my heart into million pieces 💔🙏.” The third one wrote, “This is so heartbreaking poor baby lost the mother 💔.” The viral video of weeping baby langur has over 122K views, 600 plus retweets and around 2K likes.

Only humans are monsters and cruel evil killers on the planet and no doubt the worst animals too https://t.co/dFGK14vNZP — christos christiofi (@christiofi) February 25, 2023

Humans today are really moving towards their distraction. We think that nature is only for us. Heartbreaking https://t.co/KMuaHQVx7K — Akhil Parmar (@iakhilparmar) February 24, 2023

Killed by a speeding vehicle https://t.co/gGmkndyXVq — Gokul Narasimhan (@NGokul) February 24, 2023

It makes my heart cry https://t.co/yQd6WE4qIB — Anu Gurti (@anu_gurti) February 24, 2023

Heartbreaking to see this little one https://t.co/Eu4nUaYeOU — (@Madmax6_12) February 24, 2023

Tragic incident. Sometimes unavoidable circumstances lead to rolling the animals under the tyres in remote places. It’s highly unfortunate and should be avoided at cost. https://t.co/kfdjraU04R — Mukhtar Ahmed, M.Phil, Ph.D. (@drmahmed1) February 24, 2023

Life, human or otherwise, is precious. No one is supposed to take that. Death is painful, for the dead and for the living too. https://t.co/ES3ydG1wcb — Shrinidhi Nayak (@ShrinidhiNayak) February 24, 2023

According to local media sources, the local forest agency is caring for the little baby langur, which will be released back into the wild after a careful inspection.

